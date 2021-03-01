Why Thasunda Brown Duckett, TIAA's next CEO, accepted her lowest job offer after college

Longtime corporate executive Thasunda Brown Duckett has accomplished a lot in her career. After serving as the CEO of Chase Consumer Banking for over four years, it was recently announced that Duckett will become the next CEO of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). When she steps into this role on May 1, she will be the second Black woman currently leading a Fortune 500 firm, and just the fourth Black woman in history to serve as a Fortune 500 CEO.

Duckett credits much of her success to finding her career passion early on. As an undergraduate student at the University of Houston, she landed an internship with the mortgage loan company Fannie Mae. "I loved it," she told The New York Times in 2019, "and I started to realize that I was going to work in the mortgage business."

After graduating from college, Duckett says she received multiple job offers, but decided to go with Fannie Mae, even though it was the lowest.

"I said, 'I know this company and I like the people, and I'll have a better shot here,'" she told the Times. In addition to being familiar with the company's culture, Duckett explained she also knew Fannie Mae would provide her with opportunities that aligned with her career goals. "You find your passion, and for me, that was homeownership."