Trump, Melania were vaccinated for Covid at the White House in January

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received coronavirus vaccinations in January at the White House, a person who works for Trump told CNBC on Monday.

Trump, who left office on Jan. 20, did not announce at the time that he and the first lady had been vaccinated.

It was unclear which vaccine the president and the first lady received. At that point, two vaccines had been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"President Trump and the First Lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the person said in a statement.

