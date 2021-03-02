5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stocks set to drop after S&P 500's best day since June

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Source: NYSE

2. Target, Kohl's quarterly results beat estimates

A person wearing a protective mask walks past a Target Corp. store at the Grossmont Center Mall in La Mesa, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Target on Tuesday exceeded Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter, thanks to a strong holiday season and stimulus checks. Still, Target declined to provide a forecast for the year ahead, saying the pandemic has made it too difficult to predict consumer patterns. Target reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $28.34 billion, which jumped 21% year-over-year. Shares gained more than 0.5% in the premarket.

A view outside a Kohl's store in Miramar, Florida. Johnny Louis | Getty Images

Shares of Kohl's rose nearly 2% in premarket trading after the department store chain Tuesday delivered adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $2.22 per share, more than double estimates. Revenue of $5.88 billion, which fell 10% year-over-year, was slightly better than expectations. Kohl's said it sees sales growth in 2021.

3. Zoom Video shares surge after earnings, sales skyrocket

Zoom founder Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose 8% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the company reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $1.22 per share, crushing estimates by 43 cents. Revenue surged 369% year-over-year to $882.5 million, also beating forecasts. Zoom, which became all the rage during Covid, issued an upbeat current quarter forecast in anticipation of millions of people and businesses continuing to use its video-calling platform.

4. Senate Democrats work on their version of Covid relief bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell | Pool | Reuters

Democrats' hopes of including a federal minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill seemed all but dead, four days after the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian said the chamber's rules prohibited its inclusion. Senate Democrats hope to unveil their version of the House-passed package and begin debate as early as Wednesday. Congressional leaders want to send President Joe Biden the measure by March 14, when a federal jobless benefits boost, approved in December's aid measure, is set to expire.

5. Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces a wealth tax

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) chat ahead of the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images