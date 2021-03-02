Asia is playing 'catch up' to Europe in the electric vehicle market, says Fitch analyst

China is the largest player in Asia's electric vehicle market — but the region is still lagging behind Europe, according to an analyst at research firm Fitch Solutions.

Asia is falling behind because European governments are taking strong measures to boost growth in the sector, said Anna-Marie Baisden, head of autos research at Fitch Solutions, in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"The region is playing catch-up. When we talk about the Asian EV market, we're predominantly talking about China, which still accounts for around 90% of sales," said Baisden.

"But there's a lot of supportive policy that has been rolled out in Europe, particularly in the EU, over the last year in response to coronavirus … both on the infrastructure side and on national levels in terms of incentives," she said.