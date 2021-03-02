Barclays picks the winning and losing stocks from Biden’s clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has outlined aggressive climate policies, and Barclays has chosen which stocks will benefit – and which ones will lose – as the administration focuses on climate spending.
For investors looking at the sector, the firm recommends assembling a long/short basket of equities.
"We recommend going long EV-accretive auto OEMs and suppliers, renewable energy players, and industrial suppliers of EV charging infrastructure," the firm said in a client note on Monday, referring to original equipment manufacturers.
Barclays also recommended being "short ICE-exposed auto suppliers and companies with environmental liabilities," referring to internal combustion engines.