Barclays picks the winning and losing stocks from Biden’s clean energy agenda

GP: A Tesla Model 3 automobile is on display during the first press day of the Paris Motor Show at the Parc des Expositions at the Porte de Versailles on October 2, 2018 in Paris. The Paris Motor Show will present the latest models from the world's leading car manufacturers at the Paris Expo Exhibition Center from October 4 to 14, 2018.

President Joe Biden has outlined aggressive climate policies, and Barclays has chosen which stocks will benefit – and which ones will lose – as the administration focuses on climate spending.

For investors looking at the sector, the firm recommends assembling a long/short basket of equities.

"We recommend going long EV-accretive auto OEMs and suppliers, renewable energy players, and industrial suppliers of EV charging infrastructure," the firm said in a client note on Monday, referring to original equipment manufacturers.

Barclays also recommended being "short ICE-exposed auto suppliers and companies with environmental liabilities," referring to internal combustion engines.