Covid live updates: Pandemic trends and stimulus boost Target earnings; EU interested in Russia's vaccine

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The United States expects to administer the first shots of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday. The single-shot vaccine is a welcome tool as Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warns states' decisions to roll back Covid-19 restrictions could reverse the downward trajectory in U.S. infections.
The U.S. is recording at least 67,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,000 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: