Covid live updates: Pandemic trends and stimulus boost Target earnings; EU interested in Russia's vaccine

The United States expects to administer the first shots of Johnson & Johnson 's Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday. The single-shot vaccine is a welcome tool as Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warns states' decisions to roll back Covid-19 restrictions could reverse the downward trajectory in U.S. infections.

The U.S. is recording at least 67,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,000 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: