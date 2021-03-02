Biden to announce Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is packaged in a box at the McKesson facility on March 1, 2021 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that pharmaceutical giant Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

The announcement comes as the administration works to ramp up production of J&J's single-shot vaccine. Senior administration officials said Sunday the U.S. government would ship J&J's entire inventory of 3.9 million doses this week, adding that supply would be "uneven" in the following weeks. Sixteen million more doses are expected by the end of the month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.