Detroit expands Covid vaccine eligibility to auto workers

DETROIT – Manufacturing employees in the city, such as autoworkers, are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without any restrictions such as age or proof of preexisting conditions.

The expanded eligibility for Detroit manufacturing workers marks a major expansion for autoworker eligibility for vaccination following similar actions by municipalities such as Boone County in Illinois. It should assist in keeping employees safe and auto plants up and running.

The United Auto Workers union estimates at least 10,000 of its members work in Detroit. A total number of manufacturing workers living in the city was not immediately available.

Detroit's rollout of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be conducted at a conference center as well as major manufacturing operations beginning with two SUV plants for Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler). Manufacturing employees who live or work in the city are eligible, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday.

"The auto companies and UAW have done a great job so far, but nothing is as good as vaccination," Duggan said during a press conference that included UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada receiving a vaccination.