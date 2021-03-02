Elizabeth Warren rips stock buybacks as 'nothing but paper manipulation'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday lambasted share buybacks as market manipulation made to inflate executive pay, calling them a poor use of excess corporate profits that could instead be reinvested in a business or workers. Asked by CNBC's Joe Kernen whether buybacks could be wholly bad if they increase the value of existing shares held by longtime investors or retirement funds, Warren doubled down. "This is nothing but paper manipulation. 'Everybody's doing better'? Listen to yourself!" she told the "Squawk Box" co-host. "Nothing about the business changed. They're still turning out the same number of widgets at the same cost and selling them to the same customers." She argued that stock repurchases do nothing to improve the quality of a business or the goods and services it produces. "They got a little fluff-and-buff in their stock. And how did they do that? By taking their excess cash and saying, 'Geez, we can't figure out anything to do with this cash. We're not going to give it back to our investors. We're going to make the investment decision that the only investment in America that makes any sense is to buy back our own stock.'"

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses her supporters in Manchester. Preston Ehrler | LightRocket | Getty Images

Instead, she asserted that buybacks are a convenient way to pump residual corporate profits into the market in order to increase the wealth of the company's top shareholders, which often include executives and corporate management. "Squawk Box" co-host Becky Quick asked Warren to explain the difference between a corporate board approving a billion-dollar stock buyback program and one business partner buying out a partner who wishes to sell his equity in their hypothetical company. "If you want to buy your partner's shares and you want to hold your partner's shares, that's fine," Warren said. "But that's not what share buybacks are. Share buybacks are going into the market and pumping up the price of your shares by using your own cash, not to invest in business." The Massachusetts Democrat suggested that quarterly dividends are a better, less manipulative, way to return corporate cash to stakeholders. Buybacks and dividends are considered two of the most proactive ways a company can return wealth to its stakeholders and reinvest excess cash in itself. When a company repurchases outstanding shares, it decreases those available in the market and the relative ownership stake of each existing investor increases.