Will unemployment benefits end after a year? Extensions should prevent it

People line up to receive free food donations Nov. 19, 2020 outside the St. Charles Borromeo Church in New York.

It's been almost a year since the pandemic upended the labor market and hurtled millions into unemployment.

Normally, that demarcation line would spell trouble: States re-calibrate aid eligibility a year after workers start receiving the money.

For many, the end of this "benefit year" would typically mean the outright loss of benefits or a much lower amount of weekly aid, given pandemic labor dynamics.

But most Americans who lost their jobs in March 2020 won't be negatively affected once a year has passed, due to extensions in federal Covid relief, according to experts.

The House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package Saturday that would extend benefits through August — thereby pushing off the "benefit year" problem, according to Andrew Stettner, an unemployment expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation.

"All their attention should be trained on what's happening in Congress," Stettner said of workers. "That will determine their fate."

The Senate will now consider the relief legislation, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Democrats aim to send it to President Joe Biden's desk by March 14, when jobless benefits for the long-term unemployed are currently set to expire.