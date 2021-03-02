Be wary of social media trading tips, European regulator warns

An epic battle is unfolding on Wall Street, with a cast of characters clashing over the fate of GameStop, a struggling chain of video game retail stores. The conflict has sent GameStop on a stomach-churning ride with amateur investors taking on the financial establishment in the mindset of the Occupy Wall Street movement launched a decade ago.

LONDON — European regulators have warned retail investors against participating in financial markets "purely" based on information they gather from social media.

The GameStop phenomenon witnessed in the United States earlier this year brought to the fore the impact of coordinated retail investment, when many people used the social media platform Reddit to discuss their intentions to bet on the American games and consoles seller, leading its share price to move. Retail investors used commission free trading platforms such as Robinhood to get involved.

The main issue for regulators is that some of these investors were not fully aware of the details of the transactions.

"What we have done as a securities regulator is that we have alerted investors to the risks of, for example, investing purely based on information coming from social media," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.

"And you can question is it proper investing, when you want to save for the future, when you invest a major part of your portfolio only in one stock" he added.

Many retail investors put a big chunk of their savings on GameStop and some earned a good return. However, others also lost money when the shares plunged and in some cases were left wondering how they would be paying their next rent.