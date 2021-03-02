House panel investigates One Medical for allegedly letting rich clients cut Covid vaccine line

A congressional committee overseeing the Covid-19 crisis has opened an investigation into concierge health-care provider One Medical over reports that it gave vaccine shots to family and friends of executives and to wealthy clients who weren't yet eligible in their states.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent a letter Monday to One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin seeking documents on their vaccine allocation practices.

Because the supply of Covid-19 vaccines remains scarce, state health departments have been rationing doses to prioritized groups of people, mostly front-line health-care workers, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk. In the letter, Clyburn alleged that San Francisco-based One Medical "has repeatedly and intentionally disregarded vaccine eligibility requirements in multiple cities and states over the past two months."

One Medical, which has a market capitalization of about $6.4 billion, provides VIP health-care services to clients in exchange for a $199 annual fee. The company, which went public last year under the name 1Life Healthcare, operates in nine states and the District of Columbia, according to its site.

"Despite being warned that the company's lax oversight of vaccine eligibility rules was allowing ineligible patients to jump the line, One Medical has reportedly failed to properly implement an effective protocol to verify eligibility and instructed staff not to police eligibility," Clyburn wrote.

"I am deeply concerned that medical providers' refusal to adhere to vaccination prioritization guidelines and intentional diversion of doses to individuals in lower priority groups may cost more American lives and delay or even derail containment of the virus across the country," Clyburn wrote.