Biden administration sanctions Russian officials over alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow on February 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON – The United States sanctioned seven members of the Russian government for the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and his subsequent arrest and detention in Moscow.

Washington also imposed sanctions on 14 entities involved in the chemical and biological industrial base in Russia, senior administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Tuesday.

Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, flew to Russia from Berlin, where he spent nearly half a year recovering for a nerve agent poisoning that took place last August. He was arrested at passport control and later sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Last summer, Navalny was medically evacuated to Germany from a Russian hospital after he became ill following reports that something was added to his tea. Russian doctors treating Navalny denied that the Kremlin critic had been poisoned and blamed his comatose state on low blood sugar levels.

In September, the German government said that the 44-year-old Russian dissident was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent, describing the toxicology report as providing "unequivocal evidence." The nerve agent was in the family of Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet Union. Toxicology tests conducted in France and Sweden also came to the same conclusion.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having a role in Navalny's poisoning.