BofA picks 9 chip stocks to cash in on the electric car revolution

An Uber car equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC, on January 24, 2020.

Demand for low-emission cars as well as new safety technology is stimulating a "disruptive" market for automotive chips, according to analysts at Bank of America, who have hailed the arrival of electric vehicles as a fast-growing "megatrend."

Semiconductor chips are a key component of "hyper-growth areas" such as batteries, in-car computing and connectivity systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, shortened to ADAS and is the technology behind self-driving cars.

The investment bank's analysts led by Vivek Arya picked three top stocks set to benefit from this trend. They also listed several other firms with "best-in-class profitability," "high growth prospects" and "superior long-term growth profile."

Bank of America's stock picks include: