SpaceX is building a factory in Austin, Texas for Starlink satellite internet equipment

The contents of the Starlink Kit for customers, which includes the satellite antenna dish, a stand, its power supply, and a WiFi router.

SpaceX plans to build a new factory in Austin, Texas – adding another expansion to the region from one of Elon Musk's companies after the billionaire founder moved there last year.

The plan for the facility was revealed in a company job posting, which seeks an engineer for its Starlink satellite internet division.

"To keep up with global demand, SpaceX is breaking ground on a new, state of the art manufacturing facility in Austin, TX," the company said in the posting.

SpaceX noted that the factory is designed for "high volume manufacturing," specifically to make "millions of consumer facing devices." For its satellite internet network, those devices are known as the Starlink Kit and include the antenna (or dish) that connects to the satellites, Wi-Fi routers and antenna mounting hardware

Currently the company's Starlink unit is based in Redmond, Washington – a few miles east of Seattle. The Redmond facility has developed and produced Starlink equipment to date, with the company building upwards of 120 satellites per month.

The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on its plans for the Austin factory.

SpaceX's plans for the new factory were first reported by Austin-based NBC affiliate KXAN.