Japanese billionaire to fly eight members of the public on SpaceX moon flight

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced on Tuesday that he will choose eight members of the public to join him on his trip around the moon, scheduled to fly on SpaceX's Starship rocket in 2023.

"I'm inviting you to join me on this mission," Maezawa said in a video.

Maezawa, who announced the mission in September 2018 alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said that the plan has evolved from flying artists on a trip to lunar orbit.

His project, called dearMoon, will now fly "10 to 12 people in all," with eight of the crew coming from members of the public who Maezawa plans to pick.

The billionaire says he "will pay for the entire journey," so those who join him will fly for free. The dearMoon mission will take three days to fly to the moon, "loop behind it," and then spend three days returning, he said.

The dearMoon website says "pre-registration" is open until March 14. The pre-registration application requests one's name, country, email address, and a profile picture. An "initial screening" process begins March 21, with a "final interview and medical checkup" in late May.

There are two "key criteria" for any person who applies to fly with Maezawa: First, that a prospective passenger can advance "whatever activity" they are into "by going to space."

"By going to space could you do something that's even better, even bigger?" Maezawa asked.

Second, the eight aspiring astronauts must "be willing and able to support other crew members who share similar aspirations," he said.