Five of the largest U.S.-traded foreign stocks are already up more than 10% this year

A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

Major U.S. stock indexes have continued to trend higher even as fresh concerns among investors over rising bond yields spark greater volatility in the markets.

The Nasdaq Composite has been the largest gainer among the trio of major U.S. indexes, climbing 2.4% in the first two months of 2021. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% during the same period, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 1.1%.

Such performances were handily beaten by some of the largest non-U.S. companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Among the 10 largest foreign stocks traded on Wall Street, the five top performers so far this year recorded double-digit gains in their share prices and outpacing all three major U.S. stock indexes.