Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Five of the largest U.S.-traded foreign stocks are already up more than 10% this year

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Share
A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Major U.S. stock indexes have continued to trend higher even as fresh concerns among investors over rising bond yields spark greater volatility in the markets.

The Nasdaq Composite has been the largest gainer among the trio of major U.S. indexes, climbing 2.4% in the first two months of 2021. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% during the same period, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 1.1%.

Such performances were handily beaten by some of the largest non-U.S. companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Among the 10 largest foreign stocks traded on Wall Street, the five top performers so far this year recorded double-digit gains in their share prices and outpacing all three major U.S. stock indexes.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProAs Rocket Mortgage pops, here are some other top short squeeze candidates
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThese tech stocks could be hit even harder if rates continue to rise, says Goldman Sachs
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's highly anticipated annual letter arrives Saturday. Here's what to watch for
Yun Li
Read More