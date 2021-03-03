Ariel's John Rogers: Here's what companies can do to help close the racial wealth gap

John Rogers of Ariel Investments told CNBC on Wednesday that corporations can play a critical role in helping close the racial wealth gap in the United States.

In an interview on "Closing Bell," the firm's co-CEO and chief investment officer pointed to retirement savings plans as one place to start addressing it. But even then, Rogers said there must be a recognition that disparities around 401(k) contributions exist, too.

"One of the ways to get progress is for all major corporations and anchor institutions in our community to understand there is a problem, and that their African American employees, even though they might be at similar percentage comparability when it comes to joining the 401(k) plan, when you look behind the surface you'll see that African Americans will often have much less saved," said Rogers, who founded Ariel in 1983.

Chicago-based Ariel — the first African American-led firm to have a family of mutual funds — recently released a survey conducted with Charles Schwab that looked at the wealth gap between Black and white Americans, as well as their exposure to the stock market.

It found that while Black Americans now report similar ownership levels of 401(k) plans as white respondents, at 53% compared with 55%, respectively, differences in savings rates persist. According to the report, white Americans participating in 401(k) plans invest 26% more in their retirement accounts each month than Black counterparts, translating to a monthly difference of $291 versus $231.

Rogers said there are a number of factors contributing to Black Americans accumulating less in retirement savings than white Americans. "We will be in the most conservative investment options, the most conservative funds. We're much more likely to take hardship loans, early withdrawals to help support expanded families," Rogers contended.