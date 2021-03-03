Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Australia's fourth-quarter GDP data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors awaited the release of Australia's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix index both rose 0.4% each. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.22%.
Shares in Australia advanced as the S&P/ASX 200 edged about 0.7% higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% higher.
On the economic data front, Australia's fourth-quarter GDP print is expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
A private survey on China's services sector activity in February is also expected on Wednesday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index set to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.99 points to close at 31,391.52. The S&P 500 slipped 0.81% to finish its trading day at 3,870.29 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69% to close at 13,358.79.
In coronavirus developments, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the country will have a large enough supply of coronavirus vaccines to inoculate every adult in the nation by the end of May — two months earlier than previously expected.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.785 — off levels above 91 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.73 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 105.7 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7819, following levels around $0.774 seen yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.