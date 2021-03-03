Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Australia's fourth-quarter GDP data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors awaited the release of Australia's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix index both rose 0.4% each. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.22%. Shares in Australia advanced as the S&P/ASX 200 edged about 0.7% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% higher.

Data ahead

On the economic data front, Australia's fourth-quarter GDP print is expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN. A private survey on China's services sector activity in February is also expected on Wednesday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index set to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

Currencies