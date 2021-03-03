CNBC PRO Talks: Top investor John Rogers reveals where he sees buying opportunities right now

CNBC PRO subscribers can join Ariel Investments Chairman and Co-CEO John Rogers for a live discussion about how to pick winning stocks to ride the historic economic rebound.

CNBC's Scott Wapner will talk to Rogers, who made bets on a handful of stocks during the pandemic market rout that paid off in a big way. The duo will talk about how to navigate the markets amid heightened volatility and where he sees opportunities right now.



The Ariel Fund Investor Fund ARGFX, which Rogers has managed since 1986, is up more than 18% this year so far. The fund has consistently beaten its benchmark over the past three-year, five-year and 10-year periods, according to Morningstar.