President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021.

President Joe Biden has backed a plan to cut the income caps for receiving a direct payment as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to pass in the coming days.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.