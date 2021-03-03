Fewer Americans could receive those $1,400 stimulus checks. Here's why

Signs calling for more relief, a second Paycheck Protection Program and more as part of a campaign by Goldman Sachs supporting small businesses near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021.

New $1,400 stimulus checks are set to go out once Washington lawmakers finalize a new coronavirus relief bill.

However, fewer people could see the money, based on reports that President Joe Biden has agreed to lower the income levels at which those payments are capped.

Like the previous two rounds of stimulus checks, full direct payments would go to individuals with adjusted gross income of up to $75,000, heads of household with up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000.

The new checks were set to be capped at $100,000 in income for individuals, $150,000 for heads of household and $200,000 for married couples, based on the bill the House of Representatives passed on Saturday.

Now, that could all change, based on new terms set by the Senate that Biden has agreed to.

Instead, the payments would be capped for individuals earning $80,000, heads of household with $120,000 and married couples with $160,000.

Consequently, fewer Americans with incomes above the thresholds for the full payments will receive checks. Those who do will receive smaller sums based on the quicker phase out rate.

"It means less money in the hands of Americans," said Aaron Klein, senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.