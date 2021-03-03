Melvin Capital posts return of more than 20% in February, sources say

A man looks at GameStop at 6th Avenue on February 25, 2021 in New York.

The hedge fund at the center of the GameStop saga gained more than 20% in February, clawing back some of its losses from a brutal January, sources told CNBC's Leslie Picker.

Melvin Capital, which previously had a large bet against the video game retailer, saw a return of over 21.7% in February, according to the sources. The fund declined by 53% in January during the dramatic short squeeze that sent GameStop and other stocks soaring.

Melvin said in late January that it closed out its GameStop shorts as the stock climbed. Melvin's founder Gabe Plotkin was one of the people brought in to testify for Congress about the volatile market moves, along with Citadel's Ken Griffin and retail trader Keith Gill.

