SpaceX lands Starship prototype rocket for the first time after a high-altitude flight test

Starship prototype SN9 launches from the company's development facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX was attempting a test flight of Starship rocket Serial Number 10 on Wednesday, aiming to fly the prototype as high as 10 kilometers, or about 32,800 feet altitude.

The Starship prototype stands at about 150 feet tall, or about the size of a 15-story building, and is powered by three Raptor rocket engines The rocket is built of stainless steel, representing the early versions of the rocket unveiled in 2019.

Elon Musk's company is developing Starship with the goal of launching cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars.

