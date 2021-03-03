Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Lyft, Las Vegas Sands, Wendy's & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Lyft (LYFT) – The ride-hailing company said that last week saw the highest level of ride volume since the pandemic took hold last March. As a result, Lyft expects to report a smaller quarterly loss than it had previously projected. Lyft shares jumped 5.6% in premarket trading.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – The casino operator's shares rose 3% in the premarket after it announced a deal to sell its Las Vegas properties to private-equity firms Apollo Global (APO) and VICI Properties for $6.25 billion. The sale includes The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Apollo Global shares gained 2.1%.

Wendy's (WEN) – The restaurant chain missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share. Revenue came in short of forecasts as well. Global comparable sales rose 4.7%, shy of the FactSet consensus estimate of 5.7% due primarily to international weakness. Its shares fell 3.3% in the premarket.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer earned $2.13 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates by 2 cents a share. Revenue essentially was in line with expectations. Comparable-store sales rose 4.9%, short of the 5.5% estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company's shares fell 2% in the premarket.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE beat estimates by 11 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share. The enterprise computing hardware maker's revenue came in above forecasts as well. The company issued strong guidance for both the current quarter and full year, as it continues to benefit from the pandemic-inspired digital transformation.

Box (BOX) – Box reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat projections as well. The online data storage company also issued a better-than-expected full-year outlook and expects that the current quarter will see revenue above $200 million for the first time.

Nordstrom (JWN) – Nordstrom earned 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, 7 cents a share above estimates. The retailer also reported better-than-expected revenue. Nordstrom was helped by a boost in digital sales as well as growth in its off-price operation, but the retailer warned that it would have to clear excess holiday inventory through that off-price channel. Shares fell 2.6% in premarket action.

FuboTV (FUBO) – FuboTV reported quarterly revenue in excess of $100 million for the first time, with the live sports streaming company reporting a better-than-expected $105.1 million in sales. Subscriber numbers jumped 73% from a year earlier to a total of 548,000. Its shares fell 4% in the premarket, however, following a nearly 50% year-to-date jump.

Rocket Companies (RKT) – Rocket shares have been volatile in premarket trading after more than doubling over the past three sessions. The Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage parent has been garnering increasing attention in online forums, with investors noting the high level of short interest. Rocket shares fell 5.5% in premarket action.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Urban Outfitters beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share. The apparel retailer's revenue fell slightly below Wall Street forecasts, however, and gross profit margins dropped more than 3 percentage points from a year earlier. Its shares fell 1.6% in the premarket.

Ross Stores (ROST) – Ross Stores sank 3.1% in the premarket after it reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share, below the $1.00 a share consensus estimate. The discount retailer's revenue came in below estimates as well, hurt by pandemic-related store closures in California.