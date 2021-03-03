3 under-the-radar tech stocks are at a 'record discount' and ready to pop, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley has recommended three stocks that it says are trading at a "record discount" compared to the wider tech sector and the S&P 500 index.

Each of the stocks are part of a technology sub-sector that is "still in the early innings of share price outperformance" and is likely to do better than the rest of the market in a recovering economy, analysts led by Michael Wilson said in a research note on Monday.

The bank is bullish on two business-focused stocks and one consumer-facing pick — an "underappreciated winner" with a "long runway for growth."

The three stocks are: