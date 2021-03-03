These 5 strategies can help you get back into the workforce after a career break

Georgijevic | E+ | Getty Images

1. Be confident

The most important thing to do when looking to return is to own the gap in your resume with confidence, said Stacey Delo, co- author of Your Turn: Careers, Kids and Comebacks — A Working Mother's Guide and CEO of Après, a website that provides career resources for women returning to the workforce. "If you're confident in why you took the break, what you learned and now what you want to do next, others will be, too," she said.

2. Don't go it alone

Reach out to past colleagues, classmates and friends to let them know you are open to new opportunities. To alert recruiters, use LinkedIn's "open to work" feature. "When it comes to your career, just one person opening the door can make all the difference," Yu said. If you don't have a LinkedIn profile, it's time to start one, said Holland Haiis, a workplace strategist who works with women both returning to the workforce and looking to rise up in the ranks.

If you're confident in why you took the break, what you learned and now what you want to do next, others will be, too. Stacey Delo CEO of Après

When reaching out to new connections, personalize the reason you are connecting instead of just clicking the "connect" button. "Make it relationship-driven, not transactional, even though you need some help," Haiis said.

3. Sell your skills

Don't sell yourself short — you've been using important skills during your break, whether it was in running the household budget, keeping the family organized or helping your child with virtual schooling or homework. "Women with career gaps have incredible transferable skills, something employers tell us is a priority in hiring right now," Delo said. "Employers know they can teach specific skills to their work, but transferable skills like good communication, team building and problem-solving skills are more difficult to teach." You can also gain more knowledge by taking online courses online, such as the free ones from LinkedIn that can help you upskill, or taking continuing education classes at a local college.

4. Update your resume/CV

While there is nothing you can add to your employment history, you can add the aforementioned skills to a skills section on your resume or curriculum vitae. You can also talk about them in your cover letter, pre-screening call or interview when addressing the gap in your employment history, Haiis noted.

Also add any certifications or courses you've taken, as well as any volunteer work you've done. Each time you apply for a job, tweak your resume so it is tailored to the specific role, and use keywords from the posting.

5. Be prepared