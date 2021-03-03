Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, Roku, Tesla, Virgin Galactic & more

RBC downgraded Rocket Companies to sector perform from outperform.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton to overweight from equal weight.
UBS raised its price target on Tesla to $730 from $325.
JPMorgan reiterated Lyft as a top pick.
Barclays initiated Thermo Fisher as overweight and named it a top pick.
JPMorgan downgraded Prudential to neutral from overweight.
KeyBanc upgraded Roku to overweight from sector weight.
Bank of America raised its price target on Virgin Galactic to $50 from $35.
Citi named Microsoft as a top pick.
Goldman Sachs downgraded Owens Corning to sell from buy.
Bernstein initiated NextEra Energy as outperform.
DA Davidson initiated Coinbase as buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: