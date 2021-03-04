Japan stock set to trade lower as bond yields rise again

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set to open lower Thursday following overnight declines on Wall Street as bond yields rose again. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,325 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,380. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,559.10. Shares in Australia declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell about 0.8%. Australia's retail sales and trade data for January are expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Technology stock watch

Investors will keep an eye on tech shares in Asia after their counterparts stateside fell overnight amid a rise in bond yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.7% to close at 12,997.75, with shares of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all dropping more than 2% each. Other major indexes on Wall Street also declined on Wednesday: The S&P 500 fell 1.31% to 3,819.72 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 121.43 points to 31,270.09. The moves came as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose again, last sitting at 1.4842%. The benchmark rate surged to a high of 1.6% last week, in a move that some described as a "flash" spike — sparking concerns of stock valuations and a potential pickup in inflation.

Currencies and oil