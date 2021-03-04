One casino stock stands out as a leader amid a sector rally, traders agree

Casino stocks are on a hot streak.

Las Vegas Sands, Caesars, MGM and Wynn have outperformed the market this year, benefiting from a rotation into stocks tied to a reopening economy.

The four also rallied Wednesday after Sands signed a $6.25 billion to sell its Vegas properties to private equity firms Apollo Group and VICI Properties.

Mark Newton, president of Newton Advisors, says another looks to be the best bet in the pack.

"MGM is one that I think actually stands out as being a little bit more attractive than LVS at current levels," Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "MGM ironically used to be the real laggard and now all of a sudden, it's gotten extraordinarily strong, has actually surpassed the former highs that we saw back in 2018."