Goldman picks 5 Chinese tech stocks — and one has an upside of 91%

Goldman Sachs has named five buy-rated Chinese tech stocks with potential upsides of between 37% and 91% over the next five years.

It describes all of them as leaders in their main businesses and says their new products and expansion into larger markets makes them especially attractive.

All of Goldman's China technology picks are in software, its preferred sector because of its potential for stronger earnings growth, the analysts led by Allen Chang said in a research note on Tuesday.

Here are Goldman's top five tech stock picks in the Chinese market: