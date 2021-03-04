Italy reportedly blocks shipment of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine destined for Australia

Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) during the first day of a mass vaccination of Police and Firefighters in the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

LONDON — The European Union has made its first intervention into the supply of coronavirus vaccines, with Italy reportedly blocking a shipment of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to Australia on Thursday.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that AstraZeneca had requested permission from Rome to ship around 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant. However, the Italian government refused. The Financial Times also reported the same story. A spokesperson for AstraZeneca wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

In January, the European Union placed temporary controls on the export of vaccines made inside the bloc, following a spat with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and wider supply issues. The EU has been under pressure for what critics describe as a slow rollout of Covid vaccines.

The European Commission, the institution leading the purchase agreements, has been blamed for not securing enough vaccines, and the region's medical agency has been criticized for taking too long to approve inoculations that have received the green light elsewhere.

The controls will last until the end of March and give powers to EU member states to reject authorizing exports if the vaccine makers do not honor contracts.