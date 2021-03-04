Frozen fund for Jeffrey Epstein victims needs $50M sale of sex criminal's NY mansion to go through, lawyer says

A residence belonging to Jeffrey Epstein at East 71st street is seen on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on July 8, 2019 in New York

A reported deal to sell sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein's notorious New York City mansion for about $50 million could unfreeze a compensation fund set up for the late money manager's victims. The fund last month suspended making settlement offers to claimants because of liquidity problems with his estate.

The Wall Street Journal's report of the sales contract for the 28,000-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse to an unidentified buyer comes three weeks before the deadline for claims to be filed with the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer who represents a number of Epstein's victims, said he had been "unaware of the sale" before being contacted by CNBC.

"But I am pleased to hear that the liquidity issues of the estate will soon be cleared up in order to make proper compensation for his many victims," Edwards said.

"The sale is monumental as it likely marks the end to the house of horrors that Epstein ran out of that mansion," Edwards said.

The sale to the unidentified buyer — who would be paying significantly less than the original $88 million asking price — has yet to close.

The seven-floor, 40-room mansion currently is advertised as an active listing on the website of the Modlin Group. Adam Modlin, who is the property's listing agent, did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

Also yet to close is the sale of Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, which the Journal has reported developer Todd Michael Glaser is in contract to buy. The Palm Beach mansion originally had a nearly $22 million asking price.

Proceeds from both properties could be used for the compensation program if authorized by the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who holds liens on Epstein's estate.

The fund, launched last June, has received more than 150 claims and had paid out more than $50 million before the settlement offers were suspended.