China has banned Taiwan's pineapples. Taiwan says it's not fair play

Most of Taiwan's pineapples are consumed domestically, according to Reuters. However, of those exported, 90% of them were sold to China last year. "All of a sudden, China notified us about the pineapple pests and immediately banned imports of our products. We believe that it does not comply with international trade rules," Wang told CNBC's Emily Tan on Wednesday. "But we will try our best to reflect and discuss with China on this issue. Meanwhile, we will try to diversify and sell our great products to other markets beyond China," she said, according to a translation of her comments in Mandarin.

A hawker selling pineapples seen in the street of Taipei. As China bans the import of Taiwan pineapples, leaders of Taiwan are urging its people to buy more pineapples to help minimize the impact on farmers. Ceng Shou Yi | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has rallied support for local pineapple farmers on Facebook, and encouraged people to eat more of the fruit. The island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said China is using the ban to put economic pressure on Taiwan, Reuters reported. The Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but sees the self-governing island as a renegade province. "This is not the first time China has used agricultural exports to other countries as political threats," the DPP said in a statement, Reuters reported.

U.S., Canada support