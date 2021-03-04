The Nasdaq must recoup this one level to prevent an even bigger downturn, strategist says

Another sell-off in tech stocks Thursday pulled the Nasdaq sharply lower.

The tech-heavy index is now down 10% from its high set in mid-February. That corner of the market has come under pressure as rates have risen and soured investor sentiment for growthier, risk-on stocks.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said the latest sell-off has violated a key support level on the Nasdaq.

"We've got to watch that 13,000 level. That's going to be key," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

The Nasdaq fell to 12,533 at Thursday's session lows, though it regained some ground and closed at 12,723.

"It's going to be interesting to see what happens in the next 24 hours because we have the employment number coming out [Friday] morning. If that can cause the yields to come back down, maybe these tech stocks can rally back, and that will be helpful but we need to recover that 13,000 level very, very quickly because that is a key, key support level," Maley said.