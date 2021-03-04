Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

These cheap stocks positively correlated to rising rates are ready to run, Credit Suisse says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Pedestrians walk passed signage at Cigna headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The recent rise in interest rates could be a signal to move into value stocks, according to Credit Suisse.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was rising back toward the 1.5% level after breaking through that level last week. The measure was trading below 1% at the start of the year, making this an unusually sharp rise, fueling some concern about a rise in inflation during the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Inflation and rising rates are seen as a negative for many stocks because they can make higher valuations seem less attractive, and "the valuation of growth relative to value is clearly extreme," according to Credit Suisse's Andrew Garthwaite.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProBoth Democrats and Republicans want to weaken tech’s legal liability shield — here’s how proposed the changes could impact platforms
Lauren Feiner14 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, Bumble, GE, Planet Fitness & more
Michael Bloom4 hours ago
watch liveCNBC ProStock market live updates: Stocks flat, Bank of America likes these high-beta names, further tech rout ahead?
CNBC.com staffan hour ago
Read More