Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Tom Lee says the market correction is not a surprise, sell-off is buying opportunity

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Tom Lee is not surprised U.S. stock indexes have been rattled by the recent rise in bond yields, but sees Thursday's pullback as an opportunity for long-term investors.

"It's been rocky, and stocks are due for corrections, and I don't think we should be surprised that it's been bumpy," the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said on "Closing Bell." 

Lee's comments came after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 2.1%, falling into correction territory on an intraday basis as it's down over 10% from its recent-52 week high. The Nasdaq also entered negative territory for the year.

The S&P 500 finished lower by 1.3% Thursday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 345.95 points, or 1.1%. The 30-stock Dow had sank over 700 points at one during Thursday's volatile session.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProArt Cashin on the Fed, ‘If the market believes they lost control, that’s just as dangerous.’
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
CNBC ProCramer says it's time to rotate into these long-forgotten industrials and out of high-multiple tech
Kevin Stankiewicz6 hours ago
CNBC ProValue investor Bill Nygren says these two stocks are still cheap after the big market comeback
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More