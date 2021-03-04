Hopin rides the pandemic-driven boom in online events to a $5.65 billion valuation

Hopin is a platform for running events online. Hopin

LONDON — Online events platform Hopin said Thursday that it's raised $400 million at a $5.65 billion valuation, more than double what it was worth in an investment round just four months ago. The London-based start-up was founded less than two years ago but has seen demand for its software soar in the coronavirus pandemic. Hopin rushed to onboard users to its service last year as events started getting canceled due to the health crisis. Hopin's platform lets conference hosts run their gatherings digitally, aiming to emulate the experience of a physical event with tools for virtual talks and networking. It's now looking to expand its range of products, having recently acquired video streaming service StreamYard and mobile app development firm Topi. Hopin launched its own mobile app last month. "We're now trying to expand into a multi-product company, with the greater mission of being the company that drives accessibility around the workplace," Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO of Hopin, told CNBC in an interview.

Competition

"It's a completely different space," Boufarhat said when asked whether he considered Clubhouse to be a competitor. "Clubhouse overlaps a lot with consumer events. Hopin today doesn't run many of the consumer-type events. We run much more on the B2B (business-to-business) events." As well as investing in Hopin, Andreessen Horowitz's Sriram Krishnan has also joined the firm's board. Krishnan, a former Twitter executive, was hired by Andreessen Horowitz as a partner shortly after hosting a Clubhouse discussion with Musk and Robinhood boss Vlad Tenev. Hopin also appointed a new marketing chief, Anthony Kennada.

Stay-at-home trends

The pandemic-driven boom in online services hasn't been limited to Hopin, with the likes of Zoom, Amazon and Netflix all getting a lift from Covid. But there are worries that some of these stay-at-home trends could unwind as vaccines roll out to more people, and governments start lifting restrictions on public life. Hopin is "just as excited as everyone else about the vaccine," Boufarhat said. The firm is anticipating a "hybrid" events future which marries technology with big in-person events. "From a personal standpoint, I'm tired of being at home," Boufarhat said. "From a business standpoint, we were a hybrid business before Covid." "Most people will agree that you don't need to travel two hours just to attend a meeting nowadays, and it's the same thing with events," he added. "It's an industry that will continue growing. We've just accelerated it."