Wall Street wants to end Trump-era ESG fund rule for 401(k) plans

Wall Street firms are lobbying the White House to reverse a rule issued by the former Trump administration that makes it harder to offer environmental, social and governance — or ESG — funds in 401(k) plans.

That information is according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The Labor Department issued the rule in October.

Lobbyists who represent money managers (and other stakeholders, such as pensions and retirees) made calls to the Biden transition team after the rule was announced, according to the WSJ. Some asked the administration not to enforce the rule and to place it under review, according to the report.

The Biden administration in January announced a review of the rule.