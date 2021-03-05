1 in 10 Americans say they'll never financially recover from the Covid crisis: Survey

It's been one year since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to its knees, and some people may never financially recover.

Despite recent signs of improvement — including modest job gains and progress on Covid-19 vaccine shots, which paves the way to a more open economy — about half of working adults in the U.S. said the pandemic's impact will make it harder for them to achieve long-term financial goals, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

Among those who said their financial situation has gotten worse, 44% said it will take three years or more to get back to where they were 12 months ago — and 1 in 10 said their finances will never entirely be the same.

"There are certain groups that have not only experienced job loss in their household, but they are having to take on debt — those are things that have consequences for their future," said Juliana Horowitz, one of the authors of the report.

Inequality has been a hallmark of the pandemic recovery, marked by job loss for those at the bottom and soaring wealth for those at the top.

This so-called K-shaped recovery has split the nation nearly in half, with the wealthiest Americans faring even better than before, while millions more have faced setbacks.