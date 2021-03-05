So long, sweatpants. Americans show signs they're ready to get dressed up again

An employee at Anthropologie at Fashion Island greets customers at the store in Newport Beach, CA on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Some of us are saying "so long" to sweat pants.

In the final week of February, seven of the top 10 selling items on Anthropologie's website were dresses, the company, a unit of Urban Outfitters, said this week during an earnings conference call. Until that point, it said, it was lucky to see just one or two dresses break into the top-10 list.

Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne called the change a striking and very positive one.

"Up until recently, the fashion predominantly has been ... casual and home-comfortable," Hayne said. "We're beginning to see — what I'm calling 'go-out fashion' start to take hold. The apparel business will be in for a change in terms of what categories we sell."

Apparel sales dropped 19% last year, according to market researcher The NPD Group, as Americans stayed home and focused their spending on groceries and other household essentials.

When shoppers bought clothing, comfort was the theme: Sweatpants sales surged 17% year over year, and sleepwear was up 6%, NPD said. Within fashion footwear, which dropped 27% for the year, sales of slippers increased 21%, as consumers shuffled from cooking in the kitchen, to holding video conference calls from the bedroom, to streaming the latest series from the living-room sofa.

Retailers like Urban, Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy's and Nordstrom had to quickly pivot their merchandise when lifestyles abruptly shifted last spring. They pulled blazers, skirts and slim-fitting pants from mannequins, to be replaced by stretchy joggers and roomy pajamas.

But the Covid vaccine rollout has quickly ramped up in recent weeks, with the U.S. now averaging 2 million vaccine doses daily. At the same time, the number of reported cases is on the decline. Encouraged by the positive trends, a wave of states has eased Covid restrictions — opening up the possibility of people venturing out to restaurants or a night at the movies. That means many Americans are going to be digging into their closets looking for something new to wear.

It's time for retailers to pivot — again. That won't come easily, though. Businesses continue to face congested U.S. ports and container shortages, backlogging merchandise, which will make stocking shelves with fresh outfits all the more complicated. Management teams said shipment delays range anywhere from three to four weeks, and are coupled with higher transportation costs.

"Historic volumes, social distancing measures for workers, plus driver shortages to truck goods away is causing congestion and significant delays in processing times," Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow said.