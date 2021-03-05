Chamath Palihapitiya sells remaining personal stake in Virgin Galactic, worth about $213 million

Virgin Galactic leaders in front of the New York Stock Exchange, from left: CEO George Whitesides, founder Richard Branson and Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya.

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, the chairman of Virgin Galactic who took the company public through a SPAC deal in 2019, sold his remaining personal stake this week, a securities filing disclosed.

Palihapitiya sold about 6.2 million Virgin Galactic shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, worth about $213 million at the average selling prices.

He still indirectly owns about 15.8 million shares through Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings — the special purpose acquisition company that he formed with investor Ian Osborne.

Virgin Galactic and Palihapitiya did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Shares of Virgin Galactic slid about 6.3% in Friday's premarket trading from its previous close of $30.30 a share. The company's stock has lost more than half its value since hitting an all time high of $62.80 in early February, although it remains up more than 28% this year.

The shares are down more than 18% this week alone.