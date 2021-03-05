Covid live updates: Fauci urges military troops to get vaccinated; Prague asks for help with hospital patients

More U.S. states are lifting coronavirus restrictions on residents and nonessential businesses, despite warnings from health officials that premature easing could spur new outbreaks. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced restaurants, gyms, retailers and other non-essential businesses would be permitted to reopen at 100% capacity later this month. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she would be lifting the state's mask mandate in early April, following similar shifts by Texas and Mississippi.

The U.S. is recording at least 62,900 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,770 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.