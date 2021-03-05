Dr. Seuss books shoot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list

Dr. Seuss' never-before-published book, "What Pet Should I Get?" is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States.

Books by Dr. Seuss have flooded Amazon's U.S. bestseller list, after it was announced six of the author's publications would be pulled over racist imagery.

"The Cat in the Hat" is currently the bestselling book on Amazon's U.S. store, closely followed by "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham," along with a number of other titles by the famous children's author. In total, 15 Dr. Seuss publications were in Amazon's top 20 list on Friday morning.

"Green Eggs and Ham" and "The Cat in the Hat" also appeared in Amazon Canada's top 10 bestselling books list.

This comes after Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business running the late author's estate, said Tuesday it made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of six of his books: "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in the statement, with the author's books having faced criticism in recent years over their racist imagery.

The announcement came on Read Across America Day on Tuesday, which is also the birthday of Theodore Seuss Geisel and had previously been associated with the author.

President Joe Biden left any mention of Dr. Seuss out of his Read Across America Day proclamation on Monday, signaling a further distancing from the author. Both former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama mentioned Dr. Seuss in their previous speeches.

In fact, the school district of Loudoun County, Virginia, issued a statement last weekend following rumors to clarify that it hadn't banned Dr. Seuss books but had provided "guidance to schools during the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss' birthday."

"Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss," Loudoun County Public Schools said in the statement.