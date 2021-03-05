‘Fintech is coming into the mainstream from this pandemic,’ JPMorgan's Joyce Chang says

With the pandemic boosting demand for alternative assets, JPMorgan's Joyce Chang is seeing a new dynamic unfolding in the cryptocurrency space: a battle between banks and fintech.

"Fintech is coming into the mainstream from this pandemic as there has really been demand for digital services — less in person transactions," the firm's chair of global research told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

The activity is playing out as bitcoin, the predominant cryptocurrency, is taking Wall Street on a wild ride. Bitcoin is up about 66% this year and 452% over the last 12 months.

"We've seen demand from millennials," Chang said. "We've seen demand from institutional investors for the first time, as well."

In a research note last week, Chang wrote along with colleague Amy Ho that investors could consider owning up to 1% of bitcoin in a multiasset portfolio.