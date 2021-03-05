Morgan Stanley slashes through the hype and picks 2 'green hydrogen' stocks

Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley has picked two so-called "green hydrogen" stocks that it says can beat the hype surrounding the nascent technology.

Green hydrogen has grabbed investors' attention lately as analysts see it as having massive potential amid the transition toward net-zero carbon emissions. But Morgan Stanley warned that they may be over-hyped, in a research note published Wednesday.

Hype plus a frothy environment, where investors pay over the odds and ignore fundamentals, is risky when investing in hydrogen right now, the bank said. With this in mind it picked two stocks with longer-term potential.