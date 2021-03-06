Op-ed: Biden and Xi are offering dueling worldviews — the winner will shape the global future

Who is going to organize the world? And what forces and whose interests will shape the global future?

Those were the underlying questions behind two events this past week, one in Washington and the other in Beijing, that set the stage for the geopolitical contest of our times.

The DC piece was President Joe Biden's release of the "Interim National Security Strategic Guidance," unprecedented at this stage in a new administration. Biden's purpose was to provide early clarity about how he intends to set and execute priorities in a fast-changing world.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the thinking behind the guidance in his first major speech since entering office. It was a compelling one, underscoring the urgent need to shore up U.S. democracy and revitalize America's alliances and partnerships.

"Whether we like it or not, the world doesn't organize itself," Blinken said. "When the U.S. pulls back, one of two things is likely to happen: either another country tries to take our place, but not in a way that advances our interests and values; or maybe just as bad, no one steps up, and then we get chaos and all the dangers it creates. Either way, that's not good for America."

Relations with China, which Blinken called "the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century," are the wrench in this organizational thinking.

Said Blinken: "China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system – all the rules, values and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to, because it ultimately serves the interests and reflects the values of the American people."

Biden's biggest departure from the Trump approach to China is the emphasis on working with partners and allies. This week's move by the U.S. and European Union to ease trade tensions, suspending a long list of tariffs and the Airbus-Boeing dispute of government subsidies, underscores President Biden's seriousness of purpose.

Unsurprisingly, Beijing is offering up a different of view of the future around the second key event this past week, the National People's Congress that convened Friday and will continue this coming week.

President Xi sees the momentum on Beijing's side in a world where "the East is rising, and the West is declining." His argument is that China offers order in contrast to the United States' chaos, and effective governance in contrast to Washington's ineffectiveness, demonstrated by how much better it has handled the pathogen it unleashed.