Cathie Wood says the underlying bull market is strengthening, will benefit Ark's strategy over time

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood said she was not worried about the recent drop in her funds and that the bull market is simply broadening out to include more strategies like value and that over time here disruptive strategy would pay off.

"Right now the market is broadening out and we think in an underlying sense the bull market is strengthening and that will play to our benefit over the longer term," Wood said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday.

Wood manages five ETFs focused around "disruptive innovation" that have raked in more than $15 billion of investor money this year alone. Ark's flagship fund — Ark Innovation — returned nearly 150% in 2020 as the pandemic accelerated innovation trends and now has more than $17 billion in net assets. However, ARKK is down about 8% this year amid recent weakness in technology stocks, pressured by rising interest rates.