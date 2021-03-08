Elon Musk wants to connect RVs and trucks to the internet through SpaceX's Starlink satellites

Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the new 'Semi' electric Truck to buyers and journalists on November 16, 2017 in Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles.

SpaceX is working on an antenna that will connect vehicles like semi-trucks and RVs to its satellite internet network, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

Musk clarified that the antenna will not be for "connecting Tesla cars to Starlink," saying that the user "terminal is much too big."

"This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & RVs," Musk said.

Musk was responding to CNBC's reporting that SpaceX requested authorization from the Federal Communications Commission to begin deploying antenna for its Starlink service on "moving vehicles."

Starlink is the company's capital-intensive project to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, known in the space industry as a constellation, designed to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.