The UK's National Health Service just approved a drug that costs nearly $2.5 million a dose

Kate Cardente holds her then 3-month-old daughter, Ainsley, as she undergoes a gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMA is a disease that is the primary genetic cause of death in babies. Ainsley is getting a one-time infusion of Zolgensma.

LONDON — A drug that has been labeled the "most expensive drug in the world" has been approved by the U.K.'s National Health Service, a move that could be life-changing to babies and children suffering with a rare genetic disorder.

The innovative gene therapy called "Zolgensma" does not come cheap, with a reported list price of £1.79 million ($2.48 million) per dose, NHS England said in a statement Monday.

The drug will be used for babies and young children suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare and often fatal genetic disease that causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.

Babies born with severe type 1 SMA — the most common form of the condition — have a life expectancy of just two years.

The drug will be available on Britain's health service, which provides medical care for free at the point of delivery, "at a price that is fair to taxpayers after a landmark confidential deal struck by NHS England," its Chief Executive Simon Stevens announced Monday. NHS England did not disclose the price paid.

The NHS is primarily funded by the government from general taxation, hence the drugs and treatments it approves and uses have to go through rigorous analysis for their cost-effectiveness.

Zolgensma, which is manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies (which is part of U.S. pharmaceutical Novartis), has been shown in studies to help babies reach milestones such as breathing without a ventilator, sitting up on their own, and crawling and walking after a single infusion treatment.

The latest data suggests that Zolgensma can provide rapid and sustained improvement in motor function for young children with type 1 SMA and prolong their lives.

As many as 80 babies and young children a year could potentially benefit from the gene therapy, the NHS stated.